Inside David Muir's blended family in photograph with rarely-seen parents

David Muir made a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about how he balances his arduous hours of work with his personal life.

While discussing some of his more challenging interviews, he also got to open up about his vacation during the holiday season.

The ABC anchor mentioned that he'd visited the Caribbean with his mom and step-dad, opening up more about his blended family dynamic.

"Thanksgiving, I did with my dad and my step-mom, so this Christmas I'll do with my mom and my step-dad and take them along to the Caribbean," he said.

He and Kelly Ripa also joked about turning into the parent while on vacation, asking them to "bring the sunscreen, the sunglasses, something to read."

David then told them that he'd even given his parents the advice to watch The White Lotus before going on the trip, which led to awkward conversations regarding the explicit subject matter.

"Are we going to The White Lotus?" was what they asked him, which he clarified to them didn't actually exist, although Kelly quipped that he should've said: "No, but we're getting as close as we can!"

David and Kelly share a close relationship, with their families often vacationing together, discussing in the interview how his work would often disrupt their trips.

The World News Tonight host recounted one incident where he broke away from their holiday to prepare for an interview with the Pope, although Kelly used it as a way to praise her friend.

She recalled telling her three children at the time: "I was like 'I wanna show you something. This is a person who's on vacation and I want you to pay attention to how hard he works. He is all about work and proper preparation.'"

David added some levity to the compliment, however, by quipping at the end: "And he is no fun," which the two hosts denied in good faith.

