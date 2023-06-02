Megan Fox sizzles in tiny string bikini – and she's got blonde hair!

Megan Fox has sported some unbelievable looks over the years but two tantalizing photos shared earlier this year were stand-out for fans.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to post sizzling photos, which saw her sporting a tiny orange two-piece that highlighted her trim waist and barely covered her chest.

As if that wasn't enough to send her followers into a frenzy, Megan also seductively pulled up the strings on her bikini briefs.

Another image that surely turned heads saw Megan ditch her trademark long, straight, black hair in favor of a blonde wig cut into a long bob with choppy bangs – and she looked so different!

Megan's temporary new hairstyle was no doubt a hit with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who she began dating soon after meeting him on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

The duo got engaged at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort in 2022 after MGK – real name Colson Baker – proposed under a banyan tree.

© Photo: Instagram

Megan's sizzling bikini photo

The singer presented Megan with a stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring which features thorns in the band so it will hurt her if she tries to take it off.

Speaking to Vogue about the ring created by jeweler Stephen Webster, MGK explained: "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen.

© Photo: Instagram

Megan looks so different with blonde hair

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

Their most recent outing together saw them turn heads! Stepping out in London, Megan was nothing short of stunning with her flaming ginger hair on full display. The starlet donned a chic, white see-through asymmetrical tank top that revealed her toned midriff. The edgy look was completed with studded black trousers, a matching handbag, and towering platform heels, making Megan impossible to miss.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Their most recent outing together drew a lot of attention

Her beau displayed his tattoo-covered arms proudly in a sleeveless, oversized gray suit. A long, dangling chain necklace and monochrome sneakers gave his outfit the perfect finishing touches, showcasing his unique style.

The couple did recently sparked rumors of a possible breakup though. Megan, acclaimed for her role in Jennifer's Body, removed pictures of MGK from her Instagram account in February, leaving fans perplexed and concerned. She further heightened the intrigue by posting a rather enigmatic caption.

© Taylor Hill Megan attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Megan, however, was quick to dispel the swirling rumors, reassuring fans and followers, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

While they haven't shared any details about their big day, it's likely they'll share it with their children, Megan's sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK's daughter Casie whom he shares with Emma Cannon.

