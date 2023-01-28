Charles Spencer shares astounding look at favourite room inside Princess Diana's former home The Earl still resides at Althorp

Earl Charles Spencer delighted fans with a stunning sunset photo from Althorp House earlier this week, and now the 58-year old has taken a look back through the archives to share a picture of a reading room at Princess Diana's former home.

"A corner of a room at Althorp, in the 1890s," wrote Charles on a jaw-dropping photo of a room filled with shelves of books. The floor-to-ceiling storage houses thousands of books, all organised neatly.

On a square table in the middle of the room, there is a very large antique book and chairs around it for reading.

While it is unclear if this was taken in the exact room that forms the grand library now, one thing is for sure, the reading space Althorp currently has is one of Charles' favourite places, as he has pointed out on many occasions.

The property's 10,000-strong collection of books is showcased in floor-to-ceiling shelves inside the library, which also features a giant crystal chandelier and ornate sculpting on the ceiling.

The room has been decorated with gold-framed paintings are there are cosy sofas to enable the family to sit and read at leisure.

The talented author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, Diana, and he inherited the stately home when his father John sadly died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and then he set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Want to see behind-the-scenes at Althorp? Lady of the house, Charles' wife Karen Spencer takes fans on tour when organising the vast property's antique collection and you can catch the videos on YouTube.

Karen shared the exciting project back last October, writing: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!"

