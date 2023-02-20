Why Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's pregnancy journey was bittersweet The Strictly Come Dancing stars announced their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec delighted fans on Sunday when they revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The couple chose to share their news exclusively with HELLO!, opening up about their surprise when Janette fell pregnant naturally, despite preparing for months to start IVF treatment. Overcome with joy, the professional dancers told us exactly what kind of parents they think they'll be. Find out in the clip below…

Despite their joy, Janette and Aljaž's baby news was bittersweet. The couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF treatment when "nothing was happening."

"We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

Janette and Aljaž fell in love during the tour of Burn The Floor

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

The It Takes Two presenter no doubt dealt with months of mental and physical stress prior to starting IVF, but in a heartwarming plot twist, she never needed to start the treatment.

"I was beside myself," said Aljaž. "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

