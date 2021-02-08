Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates baby joy! Happy news for the pro dancer and his wife

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has celebrated some very happy family news with his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the pro dancer revealed that he has become an uncle for the second time!

Aljaz, who has been married to wife Janette Manrara since 2017, proudly shared a snapshot showing the newborn's tiny wrist, complete with hospital tag, alongside a soft toy.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec: Behind the scenes

He wrote: "I am an UNCLE!!! Again!! Welcome little Tia. I can't wait to meet you. I hope soon," along with blue love heart emojis.

The new arrival is the second child born to Aljaz's sister, Lara. She welcomed daughter Zala in October 2018 – and Aljaz has been completely devoted to the little girl.

Aljaz has become an uncle for the second time!

He regularly shares sweet photos and loving posts dedicated to his niece on social media; Aljaz previously uploaded an image showing himself and his wife Janette walking Zala to pre-school.

Alongside two sweet images of Zala standing in the middle of her aunt and uncle and holding their hands, Aljaz wrote: "Pre-school run. Auntie & uncle duties. Strong start, proud of us @jmanrara #littlezala."

The Strictly star is already devoted to his niece, Zala

It comes after Aljaz and Janette confirmed to HELLO! that they are thinking of starting a little family themselves.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette admitted.

Aljaz and Janette now hope to start a family of their own

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

