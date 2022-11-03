Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on future baby plans The professional dancers have been married since 2017

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec may be adjusting to life post Strictly Come Dancing, but they are clearly making the most of their time together.

During a new interview with Prima, the professional dancers gave their fans a candid insight into their relationship, time on the BBC hit programme and plans for the future.

"We both loved our celebrity partners, but dancing with Janette on Strictly added a different dimension," explained Aljaz, who left the show in 2021.

"Last year, Janette had already left the show and I was about to leave, but we danced one final duet during Ed Sheeran's performance.

"I remember looking to my left and seeing my wife holding my hand as we stood alongside one of the world's biggest singers, and thinking, 'What have I done to deserve this?'"

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec talk about their future Photo credit - Prima UK/Nicky Johnston

Asked whether they would love to present together, Janette explained: "We'd love to. We both enjoy presenting as we're natural entertainers and we love talking to people. One of our favourite sayings is. 'When opportunity and preparation meet, it equals success.'

"So it's important for us to prepare and hone our skills so that if we ever do get offered our own show, we'll be ready."

On the subject of having children in the future, the presenter confessed they would love to become parents but will not be putting any pressure on each other.

They have both left Strictly Come Dancing as pro dancers

"We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we're blessed with," she added. "We want to be parents and can't wait for the day that comes, but we're not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be."

Back in January 2021, Janette and Aljaz spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their desire to start a family together soon, and Janette's move to presenting looked like a clear sign she's ready to become a mother.

She told HELLO!: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'"

The stars are on the cover of the December issue of Prima

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes - you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

Read the full interview in Prima’s December issue, on sale 3rd November.

