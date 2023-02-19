Gemma Atkinson has sweetest reaction to Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby news The Strictly Come Dancing couple shared their joyous news with HELLO!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared the sweetest reaction to their Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's baby news.

On Sunday, HELLO! exclusively revealed that Janette and Alijaž are expecting their first child together, due in the summer of this year. Taking to Instagram to address the couple's joyous news, Aljaž's former Strictly dance partner Gemma penned a heartwarming message to the dancing duo.

"Birthday and bump twins!" wrote Gemma, who is no doubt excited to go through her second pregnancy with close friend Janette by her side.

Janette and Alijaž announced their pregnancy news on Sunday

Janette and Alijaž also revealed to HELLO! they are leaving their flat in London this week and relocating to Cheshire, just a stone's throw from Gorka and Gemma's beautiful home.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," said Janette. "Gemma and I share the same birthday so I can't wait to tell her that we'll be having a baby together too."

On Wednesday, Janette was clearly feeling somewhat emotional about the move, as she shared a sweet video update letting her social media followers know how it was progressing...

The revelation of Gemma and Gorka's sweet news came after the actress shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with friends and fans on Instagram alongside a string of touching black and white photo of herself with her daughter Mia and fiancé Gorka.

Gemma is also pregnant and expecting her second child

Alongside the snaps were the words: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.'

Gemma and Gorka also fell in love on Strictly Come Dancing

"Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

