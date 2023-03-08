Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has been going through a tough phase which many parents face when their children hit adulthood.

The mother-of-three, 51, opened up last year about her eldest son Jake, 19, who left home for university in 2022 - and Claudia admits she found the change extremely hard to handle.

Speaking to Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin on the Postcards From Midlife Podcast, the hosts asked Claudia: "You've spoken about having to learn to separate from (your children) and this is the big separating time, when they go to university…"

The star replied: "I handle it very badly. One is at university and I felt heartbroken. But it's not fair on him for me to just keep him here with me all the time, just having three meals a day and me looking in his eyes and going, 'I'm not being funny but if you love that Rolling Stones album would you consider listening to this Led Zeppelin song.'

"He doesn't want to do that. He wants to be with his friends. Roots and wings and all that, you have to give them both."

Claudia with son Jake in 2007

She added: "I remember my mum dropping me off at university and she could not stop crying. I said to myself, 'I won't do that and I'll be brave.' Of course, I fell apart because they're my life."

It sounds like Claudia is suffering from 'empty nest syndrome', when a parent feels sadness or emotional distress as their children grow up and leave home. The famous mum shares three children, Jake, 19, Matilda, 16, and Arthur, 11, with her film producer husband of 22 years, Kris Thykier.

Claudia's husband Kris Thykier

At age 16, Claudia's daughter Matilda will be in her first year of A-Levels right now and will be next to leave home if she goes to university like her older brother, meaning more emotional turmoil for her devoted mum.

In 2014, when Matilda was eight, the young girl suffered terrible burns on her leg after her Halloween costume caught fire from brushing against a candle, while the family were trick or treating with friends.

A rare photo of Claudia's children

In a previous interview with Best magazine, Claudia reflected on the terrifying ordeal. "I don't like Halloween because three years ago it turned out our screams were real," she said.

"She 'went up' is the only way I can describe it – it was a spark and she screamed out for me. It was like those horrific birthday candles that you blow out and they come back. It was really fast. It was definitely life-changing for me."

We're sure many parents can relate to Claudia's sadness as her children grow up and leave home for their next stage in life.

