Everything we know about Ed Sheeran's children with wife Cherry Seaborn The Thinking Out Loud singer first met Cherry at school in Suffolk

Singer Ed Sheeran is married to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, and together the couple share two daughters together.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ed, 32, spoke about his upcoming album, Subtract, and revealed that during the recording process, his wife Cherry, 31, was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child. She was unable to receive treatment until after the birth, which must have taken a huge emotional toll on the couple.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran reacts after High Court win

Loading the player...

Ed and Cherry first met at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, but they didn't get together until they reconnected in Rhode Island, US, in 2015. They married in February 2019 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

The couple are extremely private about their home life with their two daughters, Lyra, age two, and Jupiter, nine months. Ed is yet to share a photo of his children on social media, preferring to keep their identities secret.

Find out more about Ed Sheeran's children below…

Ed Sheeran's daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran

Ed and Cherry are parents to two little girls, their youngest being nine-month-old baby Jupiter. The couple welcomed their daughter in May 2022, with Ed taking to his Instagram page to tell fans of their happy news.

Posting a cute photo of a pair of white baby socks, the star said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

MORE: Ed Sheeran shares very rare look inside eccentric home with newborn baby

Ed's announcement for baby Jupiter

Despite Ed's fame, the parents managed to keep Cherry's pregnancy hidden from the public eye, so their baby news came as a surprise to many. We have yet to see a photo of Jupiter.

According to The Sun, the couple named their baby Jupiter as the planet was visible from Earth at the time she was conceived. They are believed to have their own observatory at home and be keen star-gazers.

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Ed and Cherry welcomed their first daughter Lyra in August 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Ed posted on Instagram: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Baby socks to announce Lyra's birth!

The couple dubbed Lyra a "miracle" baby owing to their numerous fertility struggles. Before progressing with IVF treatment, Cherry fell pregnant with Lyra during a trip to Antarctica and the couple decided to use Antarctica as Lyra's middle name.

Ed previously told Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show: "Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but like… I mean it’s less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it … I understand it’s like awkward for kids to grow up and then she’ll watch this interview and be like 'eww.'"

Ed and his wife Cherry

In May 2021, Ed answered questions sent in by children, revealing that he sings his songs to Lyra – and her response is not what you'd expect.

He explained: "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter who's not my biggest fan. She just cries." He added: "No, I've got some she likes. She really likes Shape Of You, the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."

Ed has also spoken of his wish for his children to have a normal childhood when they reach school age.

Speaking on Kiss Breakfast in September 2021, he said he was taking Cherry and Lyra on tour: "Yeah you know, I've got a long tour coming up so I think by the time that she'll probably start primary school we'll have been around the world like three or four times.

"So I think it's probably time to settle [then] and have a normal childhood I think."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.