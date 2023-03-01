Stacey Solomon's struggle following the birth of two of her five children The Loose Women panelist has opened up about her births

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon welcomed her fifth child, a baby girl named Belle, in early February, with her husband Joe Swash.

While the star's birth and recovery appear to be going smoothly this time around, Stacey has previously revealed that the post-natal period hasn't always been plain sailing for her, and she suffered from post-partum depression with two of her babies.

Speaking on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast back in 2021, Stacey revealed that she had a tough time after the delivery of her firstborn child, Zach.

She explained: "Even now... I have moments with Zachy where I think 'Oh, I wish I loved you from the very minute.'

"Not that I didn't, I'm sure I did, I just didn't feel it, and I didn't get it. And it brings me tremendous guilt. Especially when I love my other children, when they're born and I love them, and think 'this is amazing'... I immediately feel like 'wow, I was terrible when I had Zack'."

Stacey with her firstborn child Zack

The former X Factor contestant added: "At least it made me prepared for every other time I've given birth, I was prepared to feel that way. And I knew it would pass. Which is just the most comforting feeling.

"When I was in it with Zack, I genuinely thought, I'm never going to be happy again, and I'm never going to love my child, and it made me feel horrendous."

Stacey's boys... Zack top left and Rex bottom right

Stacey also revealed on the podcast that she felt similar low emotions when she welcomed her first child with husband Joe in 2019.

She explained: "When I had Rex a couple years ago, I got the exactly same feeling. the gut-wrenching, just unhappy, I just feel deeply unhappy for no reason.

"I'm so happy but I'm just deeply unhappy, and uncontrollably sobbing. But at least I knew when I was going through that little stage, that I would come out of it. So positives did come out of it, but I really wish I didn't feel like that, but it's who I am I suppose."

Stacey with Rex as a baby

During the interview, Stacey spoke about her anxiety condition and how she copes with it by accepting it's a part of her.

Stacey with husband Joe Swash

She said: "Now, if I have an anxiety attack, I know that there is a middle, a beginning, and an end. I spent so long trying to fight it, and eventually, I’ve come to terms with the fact that it's part of me and if I embrace it, rather than trying to push it away, it's actually a lot easier to manage."

If you have been affected by this story and would like support, visit nhs.uk and pandasfoundation.org.uk

