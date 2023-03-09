Sarah Ferguson's motherhood tip for Princess Eugenie ahead of her baby's birth The royal grandmother has some sage advice

Doting royal grandmother Sarah Ferguson has opened up to HELLO! about her life with her grandchildren for International Women's Day.

The former wife of Prince Andrew shared her brilliant parenting tip which she has passed down to her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and we think it's sage advice.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August is so cute doing a little dance

Loading the player...

Sarah, 63, who is preparing to become a grandmother for the third time when Eugenie welcomes her second baby this summer, told us how she reminds her daughters to: "Always be present. Whenever you’re in the room, just always be there. Because that’s a big gift."

MORE: Princess Eugenie delights with new photos with Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah for special occasion

Sarah with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

HELLO! asked the royal how her pregnant daughter Eugenie is getting on right now.

Sarah revealed: "She is phenomenal. She looks great and I’m really proud of her for managing to work as hard as she does at [art gallery] Hauser & Wirth. But I am also proud of her as a mother. She’s very good with August."

Sarah is in her element as a grandmother, telling us: "Everyone says: ‘How are you as a grandmother?’ I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother, but I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends. We’re a really strong, close-knit family."

Eugenie is expecting her second child

The royal is extremely hands on when it comes to her grandma duties.

HELLO! asked how often Sarah gets to see her grandchildren, to which she replied: "A lot. I’m the one who cleans up all the high chairs and runs around taking the nappies, and the sons-in-law think it’s very amusing to give granny the nappy. I’m the assistant nanny and the assistant mother."

MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke several royal traditions with Lilibet's christening

Sarah also revealed how being a mother has impacted her own life positively. She explained: "I was very lonely as a child, and my ponies Spider, Pasha and Herbert were my best friends. I used to make up endless stories about my ponies, so when I had my daughters I had a huge stock ready-made to tell them.

"It is those stories, told to Beatrice and Eugenie at the end of a long day, that were the basis of my Little Red children's books, and it is the memory of my daughters’ eager faces begging for more and more stories that inspired me to write so many books for children."

We bet little August and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna adore listening to their grandmother's bedtime stories!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.