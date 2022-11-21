Are royal sisters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice planning their second babies together? The siblings both welcomed babies in 2021

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are extremely close, and are no doubt enjoying spending time with their children, August and Sienna, together.

MORE: Royal children's cheekiest moments caught on camera: Prince Louis, Mia Tindall and more

Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August, now 21 months, in February 2021, while Beatrice, 34, celebrated daughter Sienna’s arrival with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021. Their little girl is now 14 months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Surprising facts about royal babies

Being one of two children, it’s very likely that Beatrice and Eugenie may want a sibling for their children.

There are just under two years between the sisters, and with August and Sienna both approaching age two, here at HELLO! we wouldn’t be surprised if some royal baby news is on the cards – and how lovely if the siblings were pregnant at the same time!

MORE: 10 heart-warming photos of royals cooing over babies - from Princess Kate to King Charles

LOOK: 47 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Sarah Ferguson with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey reveals: "If Beatrice and Eugenie decide to expand their families, they may well have very different experiences this time around.

"Eugenie’s son, August Brooksbank, was born in February 2021 during lockdown, when there were restrictions on social contact with friends and family. For many mothers-to-be during the pandemic, there were also restrictions at antenatal appointments and no visitors allowed at hospitals following births.

"Eugenie once said of her relationship with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and sister, Beatrice, in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: 'Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world.'

"Given the close bond they have as sisters, I can only imagine both Eugenie and Beatrice will encourage August and Sienna to be the same with any future siblings.

"If Beatrice and Eugenie find themselves both expecting again at the same time, it would be a lovely experience for them both as they navigate their way through second-time motherhood, and swapping tips on how to juggle two little ones."

Indeed, should the sisters both fall pregnant soon, we imagine that Beatrice will love to see her sister experiencing the same freedoms she had while carrying her baby girl.

A rare appearance for Eugenie and Jack with baby August

We are still yet to see a photo of little Sienna, as Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen to keep her out of the public eye.

However, Eugenie has shared several snaps of adorable August on her Instagram page and we also saw the young royal at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. August was seen waving to the crowds during the Jubilee Pageant, wearing the sweetest Union Flag jumper.

Eugenie also posted a personal photo in October of herself with little August in a sling as she went for a walk with her mother Sarah. She wrote: "Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never… Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!"

Eugenie walks with mum Sarah and her son August

Sarah is a super proud grandmother and has spoken of her royal grandchildren in the past.

"I read them bedtime stories," she told Metro. "August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him - but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

At HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October 2021, Sarah told us: "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful."

She added: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch this space!