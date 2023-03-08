Princess Eugenie delights with new photos with Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah for special occasion Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are very close to their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York and her two daughters have always been so close and Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to their special bond.

The pregnant Princess posted two photos of herself in a snowy landscape alongside her mother and sister as they all beamed for the camera.

She captioned the snapshots: "Happy International Women's Day. I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx".

Eugenie's followers were quick to compliment the beautiful pictures, with one writing: "Ladies, you look great. Happy looks good on you," and another adding: "Happy International Women's Day to you all!"

A third penned: "All three of you are incredible women, an inspiration to all [red heart emoji]".

Sarah is incredibly proud of both her daughters, as she shared in a new interview with HELLO!, where she discussed the royal women who have most inspired her over the years.

Princess Eugenie shared the lovely photos on Instagram

As well as paying tribute to the late Queen and Diana, Princess of Wales, both of whom Sarah greatly admired, she also gushed about Beatrice and Eugenie.

"I'm often asked whether I am a proud grandmother, and of course I adore my grandchildren, but what I’m most proud of is that my daughters have turned out to be such wonderful mothers," she said.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have followed in their mother's kind footsteps. The 63-year-old set up her charity Sarah's Trust to empower women everywhere.

The Princesses are very close

The mission of the charity is to be a voice and ambassador for forgotten women, children, families and communities around the world.

Over the years Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been incredibly devoted to their own charitable work, teaming up with their mum as honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust, as well as pursuing their own charitable endeavours.

