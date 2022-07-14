Royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie have surprisingly different parenting techniques The siblings have different approaches to privacy

Last year was an exciting time for sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who both welcomed their first children into the world.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's sentimental tribute to baby Sienna - did you spot it?

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to ten-month-old daughter Sienna, while Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are mum and dad to baby boy August, one. While the royal siblings are extremely close, they do seem to have different parenting approaches.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cute royal babies through the years

The first contrast we've noticed is their views on privacy around their children.

When Eugenie welcomed August in February 2021, she shared a photo of herself and her husband Jack with their newborn on her Instagram page. She has since shared several sweet pictures of her son with her social media followers.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's family traits completely divide fans – see photo

READ: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't go to school on their birthdays

Princess Eugenie with husband Jack and baby August

Royal fans were particularly delighted after the Princess brought her son August to enjoy the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal tot was pictured wearing the sweetest knit jumper emblazoned with a Union Jack as he bounced between Eugenie and Jack's laps. Princess Beatrice, however, chose to leave baby Sienna at home.

Royal fans were delighted to see so much of baby August

Beatrice prefers to keep little Sienna out of the spotlight. The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson posted a cute print of her baby girl's footprints on her Twitter page shortly after giving birth, but since then has kept a very low profile as she adjusts to motherhood.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

In keeping with Beatrice's desire for privacy, the royal recently moved house from their London home of St James' Palace to the quiet countryside of the Cotswolds, near to Edoardo's parents.

The couple's idyllic home reportedly has a swimming pool and tennis courts and is thought to be worth £3million.

The Cotswolds countryside

The family also have the luxury of a holiday home in Italy, Edoardo's family's palace.

The property developer's family own a spectacular 18th-century property known as Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como in Italy – just the place for a peaceful escape.

Eugenie and Jack, meanwhile, have lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate since November 2020.

The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in. The couple have allowed Eugenie and her family to use their UK base while they are living in Montecito, California.

Frogmore House, Windsor

While Windsor is a countryside town, it has a bustling centre with plenty of shops for Eugenie to peruse. She's also closer than Beatrice to the hubbub of London.

Of course, Eugenie also lives close to her parents, Sarah and Prince Andrew, who reside at Windsor's Royal Lodge along with her grandmother the Queen at Windsor Castle. There are plenty of family members to dote over baby August and the proximity will likely mean inclusion in more frequent royal gatherings.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo

especially following her christening at Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace on Friday 29 April, however, no official photos were shared following the royal's milestone. It may well be that the new mum continues to shelter her daughter from the public eye.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.