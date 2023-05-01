Joanna Gaines' youngest son Crew helps her revamp their family home in adorable photos

The Magnolia Network founder lives with her husband Chip Gaines and their five kids in Waco, Texas

With spring rapidly progressing and summer approaching even faster, naturally Joanna Gaines got the itch to give her home a proper revamp in time for the incoming warm weather.

The home renovation star lives in Waco, Texas with her husband of 20 years, Chip Gaines, and their five kids, Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and Crew, four.

Expert home renovator that she is, of course she had to make sure her home perfectly matched the vibes of the changing seasons, and she had the best little helper throughout the process.

Joanna took to Instagram over the weekend to share what she and her youngest son Crew got up to, which included spending time setting up some beautiful flower arrangements, all from the garden on her Texas property.

The Magnolia Network founder has previously shared with her followers her son's love for gardening and his impressive green thumb, through a variety of photos of him tending to the family's garden and picking out little flower arrangements for himself.

In the new set of photos, Crew appears completely taken by his and his mom's floral arrangement activities, and with good reason!

Joanna filled a corner of her home, fittingly with a beautiful view of her garden, with an impressive array of flowers in a variety of pink hues, including sweet peas, don creek zinnias, afternoon white cosmos, orlaya, maya dahlias, strawflower, and heritage roses, all propped up on her window sill and on a wooden ladder attached to a bookcase.

"Me and my little garden buddy picked some fresh blooms today and pretended like we were cutie lil' flower shop owners," she wrote in her caption.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram Joanna has shared frequent glimpses showcasing Crew's green thumb

Fans were quick to praise and gush about the stunning photos, writing in the comments section under the post: "Absolutely beautiful!!! This makes my heart so happy," and: "It's the little most beautiful things in life! Beautiful, Jo!" as well as: "This is precious," plus another fan added: "Awwwww it looks like a fairytale."

The Gaines family home, a 1,700 square-foot Victorian-style residence, sits on 40 acres of land in the Waco suburb of Crawford.

