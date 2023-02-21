Chip and Joanna Gaines' four-year-old son Crew shows off his green thumb in adorable photos The Magnolia Network founders have five kids together

Joanna and Chip Gaines have built a career and massive empire out of being crafty and resourceful when it comes to anything home related, from HGTV's Fixer Upper to Magnolia Network.

They have inspired millions with their home renovation skills, and that seems to include at least one of their five children!

Though the couple keep their children largely out of the spotlight, Joanna couldn't help but take a moment to acknowledge her youngest sons developing green thumb.

At the end of the long weekend, the star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what kept her and her family busy, revealing that her son Crew, who is four, has really taken to gardening when it comes to his latest hobby.

The mom-of-five shared an adorable set of snapshots of sweet Crew, kneeling down by a garden bed meticulously tending to the daffodils, anemones, and tulips that have all started to blossom in the family's Waco, Texas property.

The slew of photos see the four-year-old analyzing the flowers, picking them up to smell them, and even showing off for his mom's camera a small bouquet he had gathered.

Joanna gave rare insight into her kids' lives, and her son Crew's green thumb!

"Crew is very happy to report that the wait is finally over and the daffodils, anemones, and tulips have all started to come up!" Joanna first wrote in her caption.

"He loves to 'pet and smell' them," she then said, adding: "We can't wait for the spring garden to be in full bloom."

The star and her husband Chip have been married for twenty years

Fans gushed over the rare yet charming photos, taking to the post's comments section to write: "You gotta love how kids can kneel bare-kneed on gravel," and: "What a wonderful man he is going to be!" as well as: "What a beautiful environment to grow up in," plus another fan added: "What a beautiful picture!"

Joanna and her husband Chip have been married since 2003 – they'll celebrate their 20th anniversary in May – and together they have had three sons and two daughters; Drake, eighteen, Ella Rose, sixteen, Duke, fourteen, Emmie Kay, twelve, and Crew, four.

