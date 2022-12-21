Joanna Gaines shares breathtaking peek of her Waco farmhouse The Magnolia Network founder knows how to keep a home

Joanna and Chip Gaines have quite a lot on their plate beyond just work on the Magnolia Network and raising their five children.

MORE: Joanna Gaines supported by husband Chip as she releases emotional memoir: 'It really fills my heart'

The two also maintain their breathtaking farmhouse near Waco, Texas, with Joanna sharing a jaw-dropping clip inside a cherished part of the home that you need to see in the video below!

SEE: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' incredible Waco family farmhouse

Loading the player...

The famous home, which has appeared several times on their show Fixer Upper, has become a safe haven for the family of seven.

Boasting 40 acres of comfy rooms and large open spaces, it features personal touches from Joanna and Chip in every corner, something they carefully curated, renovating the location completely.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's new anchor talks struggle with getting to host the show

The parents are getting used to having their oldest, Drake, around for as long as possible, as the 17-year-old is in his final year of high school and will soon be leaving for college.

Joanna wrote a blog post detailing the family's journey with their home and showcasing how each of their main rooms came to be.

Joanna and Chip have completely made their home their own

"A lot of life has unfolded under our roof in the six years we've called the farmhouse home," she wrote. "Recently, I caught myself looking around and realizing just how much the spaces we inhabit have evolved over the years, right alongside our family.

"But aside from making me feel nostalgic, looking back at that chapter of our lives was a good reminder to me that, just like all of us, our homes have a journey of their own."

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares sentimental photo with rarely-seen sisters and mom as they discuss their upbringing

ALSO POPULAR: Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world

She confessed: "When we first moved into the farmhouse, a lot of our furniture and decor were display pieces that I pulled from our Little Shop on Bosque, or items that Chip and I had collected early in our marriage.

"And because time and money were all scarce, we filled the farmhouse with what we already had.

The family-of-seven have had many celebrations in their farmhouse

"But gradually, once we settled in and gave ourselves time to learn how each space could best support the way our family functions, I started to reconsider what I wanted our home to communicate to and about our family—and made decisions based on that notion."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.