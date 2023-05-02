Serena Williams: How daughter Olympia reacted to baby news

The former tennis player and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting baby number two

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced they are expecting a second child together on Monday night, as they attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 41-year-old sport star let her figure-hugging black Gucci gown, which featured a white tulle train, do all the talking as it perfectly displayed her growing baby bump.

Serena Williams debuts baby bump at the Met Gala

Taking to her Instagram hours later, Serena made reference to the happy news by sharing a few photos from the event in which she can be seen cradling her bump, writing: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Proud father-to-be Alexis also opened up about the news and revealed their daughter Olympia's reaction to becoming a big sister.

Writing on his Twitter alongside two photos taken at the Met Gala, the American internet entrepreneur wrote: "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala."

He then added alongside a bracelet that spelt out "PAPA": "Details matter. Best title I've ever had - better than Founder.... CEO.... PAPA."

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis revealed they were expecting at the Met Gala

Serena's pregnancy is no surprise as the tennis player has been vocal about wanting to expand her family with her husband of five years.

Just last year, as she announced her retirement from tennis, Serena explained she wanted more children, but not whilst working as an athlete – after famously winning the Australian Open while expecting her first child.

© Getty Images Serena dazzled in a gorgeous Gucci gown

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," she wrote at the time.

She also revealed that her daughter Olympia had asked to be a big sister – but only to a girl.

Serena previously spoke about Olympia's dream of becoming a big sister

"We're in my car, and she's holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes. This robot voice asks her a question: 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' She doesn't know I'm listening, but I can hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says, 'I want to be a big sister,'" she revealed.

