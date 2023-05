The model showed off her baby bump for the first time on the steps of the Met Gala red carpet

Karlie Kloss is expecting baby number two! The model debuted her baby bump on the steps of the Met Gala red carpet.

The star already shares son Levi with her husband Joshua Kushner, who she married in 2018.

Karlie opened up for the first time about her pregnancy on the red carpet with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who is a co-host for Vogue's coverage of the event.

More to come.