All the show-stopping looks from the 2023 Met Gala: red carpet arrivals

The first Monday in May is here, which means one thing – it's Met Gala time! Fashion's biggest night out sees the world's stars come together to celebrate the Costume Institute's newest style exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art which this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

Countless models, actors and tastemakers will be arriving in fashion creations in tribute to the late fashion designer – which means you can expect red carpet looks from some of the designer's famous archives, no doubt, plus some looks inspired by the man himself.

Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 when he was at the helm of Chanel, but he also designed for Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own eponymous brand.

© Getty Images The work of Karl Lagerfeld is being celebrated at the Met's latest fashion exhibition

He had many muses at Chanel, including Ines De La Fressange, Cara Delevingne, Keira Knightley and Lily Allen – some of whom are predicted to attend the Met Gala in his honour.

DON'T MISS: Kim Kardashian just gave us a major clue about her 2023 Met Gala outfit

It has been announced that Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue editor Anna Wintour are the co-chairs of the 2023 event, so all will be in attendance in show-stopping looks.

As a close friend of Karl's and another muse of Chanel, it's expected that Penelope will arrive in a look from the French fashion house. The star also walked in the designer's final posthumous runway show, and regularly wears Chanel to this day.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala

Other guests attending the Met Gala this year include Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and internet star Emma Chamberlain, who will be reporting from the red carpet for Vogue once more.

So without further ado, here's all the arrival looks from the world's biggest stars at the 2023 Met Gala...

Penelope Cruz Penelope Cruz looked beautiful in a bridal Chanel look, complete with an ethereal veil.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa wowed in a ballgown from Chanel's 1992 Haute Couture collection, originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer.

La La Anthony © Getty Images La La Anthony was an early arrival on the Met Gala carpet ahead of her hosting duties, wearing a stunning one-shoulder white gown.