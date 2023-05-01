Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Met Gala 2023 red carpet arrivals: Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and more
All the show-stopping looks from the 2023 Met Gala: red carpet arrivals

This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'

Penelope Cruz at the Met Gala in a white gown
Fiona Ward
Fiona WardActing Fashion and Beauty EditorLondon

The first Monday in May is here, which means one thing – it's Met Gala time! Fashion's biggest night out sees the world's stars come together to celebrate the Costume Institute's newest style exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art which this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

Countless models, actors and tastemakers will be arriving in fashion creations in tribute to the late fashion designer – which means you can expect red carpet looks from some of the designer's famous archives, no doubt, plus some looks inspired by the man himself.

Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 when he was at the helm of Chanel, but he also designed for Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own eponymous brand.

Karl Lagerfeld fashion exhibition Metropolitan Museum of Art© Getty Images
The work of Karl Lagerfeld is being celebrated at the Met's latest fashion exhibition

He had many muses at Chanel, including Ines De La Fressange, Cara Delevingne, Keira Knightley and Lily Allen – some of whom are predicted to attend the Met Gala in his honour.

It has been announced that Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue editor Anna Wintour are the co-chairs of the 2023 event, so all will be in attendance in show-stopping looks.

As a close friend of Karl's and another muse of Chanel, it's expected that Penelope will arrive in a look from the French fashion house. The star also walked in the designer's final posthumous runway show, and regularly wears Chanel to this day.

Other guests attending the Met Gala this year include Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and internet star Emma Chamberlain, who will be reporting from the red carpet for Vogue once more.

So without further ado, here's all the arrival looks from the world's biggest stars at the 2023 Met Gala...

Penelope Cruz

 Penelope Cruz looked beautiful in a bridal Chanel look, complete with an ethereal veil.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wowed in a ballgown from Chanel's 1992 Haute Couture collection, originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer. 

La La Anthony

LaLa Anthony at the Meta Gala wearing a white gown© Getty Images

La La Anthony was an early arrival on the Met Gala carpet ahead of her hosting duties, wearing a stunning one-shoulder white gown.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman at the Met Gala© Getty Images

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman arrived to host the Met Gala livestream in a signature Chanel colour combination – pink and black – and gave the carpet's first sighting of Karl's beloved cat, Choupette, with her adorable handbag.

