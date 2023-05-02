Serena Williams debuts pregnancy with baby bump at the Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala honors late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"

Serena Williams gave Met Gala 2023 attendees the news of a lifetime as she and husband Alexis Ohanian revealed they were expecting a second child together.

The retired tennis legend debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, with Alexis sparking speculation of a pregnancy by adorably caressing her belly.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis revealed they were expecting at the Met Gala

However, she confirmed the news by taking to social media as she made her red carpet appearance sharing photographs taken ahead of stepping out.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote. The two are parents to five-year-old Olympia Ohanian.

More to come.

