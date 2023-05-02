Christine Lampard melts hearts with adorable snap of young son Freddie

Christine Lampard is a doting mum to two children and on Tuesday she delighted her fans when she shared a photo of her young son, Freddie, in an adorable costume.

The youngster was all dressed up in a Spider-Man costume as he posed in the family home. Freddie's eyes could be seen through the costume and he looked to be a picture of joy as his mum snapped his photo. His little blonde hair could also be seen through the eye holes as he completed his transformation into the popular superhero.

In a touching caption, Christine simply said: "My little superhero," alongside two red heart emojis.

The mum-of-two doesn't often share photos of her children, but last month the Loose Women star posted a sweet snapshot of her little ones running around in a luscious green park. With her long raven tresses billowing behind her, Patricia, four, resembled her famous mother as she enjoyed a precious moment with her brother.

Christine melted hearts with her little man

For the spring outing, Patricia was dressed in a comfortable outfit featuring white trousers and a denim jacket. One-year-old Freddie, meanwhile, looked seriously sweet in a striped breton top, trainers and jeans.

"Always exploring [two black heart emojis]" Christine noted in her caption.

The star's post racked up hundreds of likes within the first hour. One enthusiastic fan penned: "So grown up already," while a second remarked: "So cute, and growing up big now.

"Reacting to Freddie, a third fan commented: "Following his big sister," and a fourth simply added: "Aww," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Christine shares two children with Frank

Christine, 44, shares her two children with her football manager husband Frank Lampard. The loved-up couple welcomed their first child, Patricia, in September 2018, named after Frank's late mother who sadly passed away in 2008 from pneumonia.

Little boy Freddie arrived in the world in March 2021, with proud parents Christine and Frank sharing the happy news with their Instagram fans.

Frank, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to daughters Isla, 15, and Luna, 17, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

