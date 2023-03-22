9 sweetest photos of Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia and their matching curls The Loose Women star often shares photos of her four-year-old daughter

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank Lampard are doting parents to children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two. We love it when the Loose Women star shares rare updates about her gorgeous little ones – and her mini-me daughter is starting to look just like her.

From her gorgeous brunette curls to her love of football just like former Chelsea star Frank, which you can see in the video below, the Lorraine star has treated us to rare glimpses of Patricia over the years. Whether she's enjoying fun-filled family outings or relaxing at their £10million London home, fans love seeing how much the youngster is growing up.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's daughter plays football with dad Frank

Keep scrolling for all the cutest photos of Christine's adorable daughter…

Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia riding a pony

Christine recently shared the sweetest photograph of Patricia riding a pony while enjoying one of her first ever horse riding lessons. Her beautiful brown curls cascaded down her back, filling the hood of her coat. Christine captioned the beautiful shot: "Living her best life," adding a unicorn emoji.

Christine Lampard celebrating her birthday with daughter Patricia

The Loose Women presenter delighted fans when she posted a sweet snapshot of her earlier this year. Little Patricia was seen sitting at the dining room table with her long hair tumbling down her back. Christine wrote: "Blooms and balloons today! Feeling very grateful. Thank you for all the birthday love."

Patricia Lampard and brother Freddie's matching curls

"The curls are getting curlier," Christine declared when she posted a sweet update about how long Patricia and her brother Freddie's ringlets were getting. "They certainly have your lovely curls," one wrote, while another penned: "Can't believe the curls or the colour!"

Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia keeping an eye out for Santa

How cute did Patricia look in this photo? The little girl couldn't tear her eyes away from the television while watching Santa Claus' movements across the globe on Christmas Eve last year.

Christine Lampard taking Patricia to the park

Christine and her little girl enjoyed some "Weekend Winter walks" earlier this year. Patricia was every inch the doting big sister as she pushed Freddie along in the pram. Super cute!

Frank Lampard hugging Patricia and Freddie

Aww! We love this adorable photograph of Frank embracing his children. Patricia's hair had started to look really long here, just like her mum's.

Patricia Lampard enjoys a trip to the farm

Fans saw a close up look at little Patricia in this cute snap from a mother/daughter day out at the farm. Christine captioned the sweet image: "Mummy, that was the best day!" Smiling Patricia sported unicorn face paint and looked delighted as she fed a

Frank and Christine Lampard take Patricia to the zoo

How sweet did Patricia look in this photo with dad Frank? The youngster wore her brunette locks in pigtails as she peered into the giraffe enclosure at ZSL London Zoo.

