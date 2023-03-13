Christine Lampard's son Freddie, two, takes after dad Frank at incredible birthday party Christine is married to former England footballer Frank Lampard

Loose Women host Christine Lampard has shared some seriously sweet photos of her son Freddie's birthday party, which took place at the weekend.

The TV star posted the snaps on her Instagram page, writing: "Our little boy is suddenly 2!! It was a very bouncy birthday weekend! We love you Freddie," followed by several heart emojis.

Christine, 44, who shares daughter Patricia, four, and Freddie, now two, with her football manager husband Frank Lampard, treated her little boy to a bouncy castle, ball pit, cute balloon display and an impressive football-themed cake.

The colour scheme for Freddie's cool garden party was black and white, which complemented the white iced football boots and mini footballs on his birthday cake.

Young Freddie is clearly taking after his sporty dad with his love of football! We imagine the pair had a little kick around in the garden at the party.

Dad Frank with his children at Freddie's party

There were plenty of congratulatory messages for Christine, with one posting: "Happy birthday to your little boy. They grow up so quickly!" Another said: "Happy birthday beautiful Freddie, hope [you] have a lovely day," and a third wrote: "Wow! Happy birthday Freddie."

Kelly Willoughby, the sister of TV presenter Holly Willoughby, also sent Christine her best wishes, commenting: "How is that little boy 2 already! Happy birthday Freddie xx."

As well as being mum to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is step-mum to Frank's daughters, Isla, 15, and Luna, 17, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas. The former The One Show host has a close bond with her stepdaughters, who she has known since they were young.

In a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, Christine discussed her blended family.

Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

