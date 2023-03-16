Christine Lampard leaves fans speechless with heart-melting photo of daughter Patricia Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard shares two children with husband Frank

Christine Lampard regularly dotes on her two children, and the presenter stunned when she shared a photo of her eldest child, Patricia, four.

The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to show her little girl riding on a tiny white pony, that could almost have resembled a unicorn. Patricia was suitably dressed for her outing in a white coat, purple leggings, a pair of white trainers and – most importantly – a teal safety helmet.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares beautiful insight into family day out

Loading the player...

Her beautiful brown curls cascaded down her back, and ended up filling the hood of her coat!

Christine was following her daughter very closely, and captioned her beautiful shot: "Living her best life," and completed the post with a unicorn emoji.

VIDEO: Christine Lampard's ultra-glamorous transformation into slinky skirt causes a stir

Fans were mostly left speechless by the adorable image, with many just commenting with strings of heart emojis.

"So cute, lovely photo," noted one, while a second commented: "What a sweetie."

Patricia enjoyed a pony ride

Christine shares two children with husband Frank Lampard, Patricia and son Freddie, two. She is also a stepmother to his two teenage daughters from a previous marriage.

The mum-of-two pulls out all the stops to treat her children, and she had a gorgeous Valentine's Day treat for her young girl earlier in the year.

Christine shares two children with husband Frank

Patricia had requested a Valentine's Day card from her mum, specifically asking for a unicorn on the cover, and Christine dutifully drew a masterpiece that was sure to delight her daughter.

It appears that the 44-year-old has no plans to welcome a third child, telling the Sunday Telegraph back in 2021: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

WOW: Christine Lampard's amazing flares make her legs go on for days

PHOTOS: Christine Lampard just wore Michelle Keegan's dress - and we're astounded

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman.

She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.