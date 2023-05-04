The Diplomat's Keri Russell's rarely-seen children in the spotlight as Matthew Rhys talks family life

The American co-stars have been together offscreen since 2014

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have successfully managed to keep their personal life out of the spotlight for years.

So, when the Welsh actor makes rare comments about his relationship with The Diplomat actress, 47, and the three children they're raising, fans are all ears.

While the couple have one child together, Sam Evans, seven, Keri is also a mom to Willa, 11, and River, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Shane Deary.

After they met on the set of their acclaimed show The Americans, the co-stars commenced their real-life relationship in 2014.

Matthew, 48, has also helped to raise the trio and their life in Brooklyn, New York, sounds relatable to many parents.

When the kids were younger, the Perry Mason star described their evening routine and confessed that he and Keri spent much of their time focused on the hours between 4:30 p.m. and bedtime.

© Getty Matthew recently supported Keri at the New York premiere and after party for The Diplomat

"You evaluate the success of the entire day on those hours," he said. "And if you get all three fed, vegetables eaten, someone’s asked me a question at dinner, bath, Harry Potter’s read, they’re in bed, and all three haven’t cried, it’s an enormous success.

"He's also discussed he and Keri's parenting styles, admitting they're very different. "She's been a reassuring hand," he told ETonline. "I'm the one going, 'What about...' and she goes, 'Shut up it's fine.'"

© Rex Keri Russell began dating her The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys in 2014

Keri's relaxed hand may be down to the fact that parenting Sam wasn't her first rodeo. As a mom-of-three the Felicity actress had an alternative approach when their son came down with a cold.

"There was a moment recently when – I said, 'He has a very heavy cold and we’ve got to take him to the doctor,'" Matthew added. "She’s like, 'He has a cold, I’m gonna get my hair blown out.’ I go, 'I’m gonna take him to the doctor.' She went, 'You take him to the doctor and when the doctor tells you he has a light cold, text me.'"

The couple - who played married KGB spies on The Americans - are also aware that raising children has its ups and downs."You do the best you can every single day," Keri told People. "And some days are bad days. I feel like people need to remember that more."

How refreshing!

