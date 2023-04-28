The Diplomat star Keri Russell's famous boyfriend revealed

Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler in Netflix's political thriller, The Diplomat. Torn between her high-profile role as an ambassador to the UK, and her turbulent marriage to politician, Hal Wyler, the character has a lot to contend with this season. But, in real life, Keri Russell has a far less dramatic set-up with her long-term boyfriend and fellow actor, Matthew Rhys.

WATCH: The Diplomat on Netflix – official trailer

Who is Keri Russell's famous boyfriend Matthew Rhys?

Matthew Rhys is a Welsh actor. After gaining recognition for playing Kevin Walker in Brothers & Sisters, he continued to garner acclaim for his role as Philip Jennings in the spy drama series The Americans. Running from 2013 to 2018, the series reconnected Matthew with Keri – whom he had first met in 2002 – and after co-starring as partners in espionage on the show, they eventually started dating.

© Rex Keri Russell began dating her The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys in 2014

In 2014, their romance was officially confirmed by People after the pair were spotted on a date at The Public Theater in New York City, where they watched Steven Soderbergh's play 'The Library'.

While continuing to co-star in The Americans, Keri and Matthew later confirmed their pregnancy in 2016. In May of that year, they welcomed their son, Sam. During an appearance on the Today show, the actress was asked about life with their bouncing baby boy.

© Getty The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2016

"We had a boy," she said. "[His name is] Sam. He's so good. He's big and fat and nice." Keri also added that Matthew was doing "so well" as a new dad. Keri is also a proud mom to River and Willa, from her former marriage to carpenter Shane Deary.

© Getty Matthew has credited Keri with having the "patience of a saint" in their relationship

During a 2017 interview with People, the couple were asked how they make their real-life relationship work. In a sweet moment, Matthew replied: "She has the patience of a saint, so that helps. That is basically it." He jokingly added, "And alcohol. The great leveler, the great equalizer. Everything is so much better after a good, solid half bottle of red wine!"

© Getty Matthew recently supported Keri at the New York premiere and after party for The Diplomat

Most recently, Keri and Matthew reunited in Cocaine Bear, and they also celebrated the 10 year anniversary of their show, The Americans. Looking more in love than ever, Matthew also accompanied Keri to The Diplomat's New York premiere this month, where they cuddled up at the after party.

