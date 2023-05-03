Kevin Costner's 7 kids: Everything you need to know about his children

Kevin Costner hit headlines on Wednesday when it was revealed his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a statement from Costner's rep read. The Yellowstone star shares three children with Christine: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, and the former couple have asked for joint custody. Kevin also has four other children from two previous relationships.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with their three children

Who are Kevin Costner's children?

Alongside his three youngest kids, Kevin also shares three children, Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1994. He also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.

Annie Costner

© Getty Images Kevin Costner's eldest daughter, Annie

Annie starred alongside her dad as Christine in Kevin's 1990 film Dances with Wolves. She has also appeared in The Baby-Sitters Club, The Postman and Lazy Teenage Superheroes. In 2014, she co-founded the production company, Sound Off Films, which has produced various documentaries, including Katy Perry's Witness Tour documentary. She is married to a physician named Dr. Danny Cox.

Lily Costner

© Getty Images Kevin and his daughter, Lily

Like her sister, Annie, Lily also has some acting credits to her name and appeared in 1995's The Postman as well as Noel Black's 1990 series, The Baby-Sitter Club and Yellowstone. She is also a talented singer, with her dad telling Huff Post in 2014 that she could "be a really huge star if that's what she wanted".

Joe Costner

© Getty Images Kevin's son Joe works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry

Like his sisters, Joe starred in Kevin's film The Postman when he was a child. Now, he works as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

Liam Costner

Kevin had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney after his split from his first wife, Cindy Silva. Not much is known about Liam as he has remained out of the spotlight.

While it's unclear how Kevin and Christine will divide their assets, before news of their split, the former couple and their children lived on a massive 160-acre estate in Colorado. In June 2020, Kevin gave a rare insight into his home life as he reflected on how the lockdown had impacted his family.



© Getty Images Kevin, Christine and their children

"I'm really comfortable with my family. I'm really comfortable with my children," he told People. Of his marriage to Christine, Kevin said at the time that it had only strengthened during the pandemic, gushing: "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family."

He added: "Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

