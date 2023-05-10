Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fifth baby: everything star couple has said on their expanding family

Will the Gossip Girl star and Deadpool actor have another child?

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds recently welcomed their fourth child, whose name and gender still remain a mystery to the public.

The star couple are also parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six and Betty, three, with Ryan admitting he loves being a "girl dad".

The loved-up duo have previously revealed how they want a big family, so will they stop at four kids or have a fifth baby?

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' life with four kids

Speaking recently at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, Ryan opened up about going from three to four children.

© Getty Images Blake wowed at the 2022 Met Gala with husband Ryan

He told ET Canada: “You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so.

“I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Blake and Ryan with children James and Inez

He also revealed that he comes from a family of four and Blake is one of five children, with both of them being the youngest in their families. We wonder if Blake is going for five kids just like her own family set up?

MORE: Ryan Reynolds reveals whether his kids with Blake Lively would follow in his career footsteps

© Dia Dipasupil Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in May 2017

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want a big family

Both Blake and Ryan have spoken about wanting a large family together.

Back in 2014, the former Gossip Girl star told US Weekly: "I never knew what I wanted to do for a living but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids because I had come from a big family, so it was always important to me."

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

In 2013, Ryan told Details: “We’d love to have a big family."

“We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake’s did five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think.”

© Getty Blake and Ryan attend the Angel Ball in 2014

Ryan Reynolds on being a girl dad

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan was interviewed by Stephen Colbert from his home and confessed: "I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone’s demise. So, it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff."

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

The father-of-four has called his female brood his "superheroes," and told Access: "No joke, they’re the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on."

He added: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys, I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it." In fact, he loves it so much, he's said: "I'd have it no other way."

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Watch this space! Blake and Ryan could be planning baby number five already…

© Getty Images The mom-of-four was the star of the 2022 Met Gala in her transformative Versace gown

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.