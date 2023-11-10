How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively broke the cardinal rule of Great British Bake Off

Earlier in 2023, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared that they had stopped by the white tents of Great British Bake Off – but judge Prue Leith has now revealed that their appearance broke the number one rule of the hit baking show.

“Everybody keeps everybody out of the tent, you know,” Prue has explained. “No strangers are allowed in the tent, absolutely, rule No. 1. I mean if my husband walked in without having cleared it all first, he’d be just shown the door.”

But it seems when Hollywood royalty walk in, the rules are thrown out.

© Instagram Blake Lively with Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent

“When those two walked in, every cameraman, everybody, just stood there," Prue confessed, admitting that the married couple ending up becoming "friendly" with Prue and her fellow judge Paul Hollywood: “Because we were there at the same time as they were, you know, weeks on end, we got really friendly. So they came in a lot."

Ryan and Blake were in town as he was shooting Deadpool 3 on the same studio lot as Bake Off, and Prue told E! News that "Blake is absolutely nuts about [the show] — well they both are".

Ryan Reynolds poses with Prue Leith (left) and Paul Hollywood

Ryan shared a picture from inside the tent in June 2023 showing him beaming as he placed an arm around each judge and captioned the post: "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin @paul.hollywood & @prueleith."

Paul also shared a picture with Blake, captioning the post: "Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake."

But TV personality Prue did have one issue — that Ryan has not yet asked her to take part in a commercial, after Paul made an appearance in one for Blake's beverage brand Betty Booze.

“I was rather disappointed because I thought, you know, I’d do anything to do a commercial with Ryan," she said. "And [Paul] managed to do a commercial with Blake.”

In the commercial for Betty Booze, Blake could be seen knocking on a cottage door before Paul opened it up and revealed it was "nice to see you at my home… again". Blake then invited herself in and asked Paul to taste test her new drinks. Surprised to learn that he loves them, she then sees his hand reaching out for what she assumes is to give her one of his famous Hollywood Handshakes, only for it to be revealed Paul was instead reaching for another can.

Blake Lively delights Bake Off fans with new video featuring Paul Hollywood

Ryan previously told People that he and his wife of 11 years unwind by watching the light-hearted baking competition.

"We live in a world that's pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it's a nice thing to watch at night," he said.