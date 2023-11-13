Blake Lively has surprising reaction to husband Ryan Reynolds' muscular gym photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds regularly poke fun at each other on social media, but the Gossip Girl actress made an exception on Sunday as she gushed over her husband's gym-honed physique.

The Deadpool star has been hitting the gym ahead of his latest superhero movie, telling fans he needed help from Don Saladino to get "back to functionality" after pushing his body through years of competitive stunts.

In one snap, Ryan wore a sleeveless white top as he tensed his arm muscles while holding onto two large weights next to his fitness trainer. He went on to pull another funny pose that showed off his defined biceps and pectorals, stepping to the side so the mirrored walls of the gym became visible.

Always the proud wife, Blake reshared the photos on her Instagram Stories, but she zoomed into the background of the latter to reveal she was the one behind the camera.

"Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me," Blake quipped, adding: "I'll wait," as she sat on the steps to achieve the perfect angle for the photos. In the next slide, she joked: "[Because] I know low-key capturing thirst content of your fine [expletive] husband is not just photography, it's a public service." And it's not the first time Blake has described her husband as a "thirst trap" - watch.

Earlier in the day, Ryan had shared the photos as he thanked Don for helping him get into the best physical shape. "As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™️ again, I have to aim the light at @donsaladino.

"My body’s been pretty [expletive] from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for. I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never been my friend. But Don has!

© Getty Images The actor has been hitting the gym ahead of the next Deadpool movie

"He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him. I don’t do this stuff alone. I don’t take it for granted. I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t gonna be easy.

"And adding three months of strike limbo in the middle certainly didn’t help. Anyway… Thanks Don. Here’s to the home stretch," Ryan captioned the post.

© Instagram Blake has also worked out with Don in the past

Fans had already spotted Blake's presence, even before she pointed it out. "I love seeing in the 3rd pic how happy @blakelively looks! Their love is awesome on so many levels," remarked one, and a second wrote: "The little @blakelively in the mirror taking the photo is great lol."

A third joked: "Who’s that chick in the mirror staring at you? Rude. Can’t people work out in peace!?"

The Green Lantern co-stars got married in September 2012 at Boone Hill Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, but they later apologised for their choice of wedding venue. Ryan later said it was "a giant mistake" glamorising a site where violence against Black slaves once took place.

© Gotham Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012

Rare photos shared by Martha Stewart Wedding shared a peek at Blake's stunning custom-made Marchesa gown, featuring an embellished A-line skirt which she later admitted she accidentally burnt with a sparkler.

In an interview with Vogue in 2014, Blake recalled: "Florence Welch was singing and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing.

"I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front."

They are now parents to four children: daughters James, Inez and Betty, and a fourth child whom they welcomed in February.

