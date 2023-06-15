Ryan Reynolds makes long-awaited revelation about fourth child with Blake Lively alongside huge update

Ryan and Blake are parents to three other daughters, James, Inez, and Betty

Ryan Reynolds took to social media to announce that something very exciting was in the works, and with it even came a revelation about the adorable newest member of his family.

The actor, 46, shared that his production company, Maximum Effort, was making good on its deal with subscription streaming service Fubo TV with a new show.

In the trailer which you can watch below, check out a more sensitive side of the star as he shares some of his favorite tales in Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds announces newest venture that hits close to home

In his caption, however, Ryan made a nod to his fourth child with Blake Lively, who was born during the holiday season, although the date still remains unknown.

MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' rare comments about 10-year marriage following wedding 'mistake'

He wrote: "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv."

© Getty Images Ryan made a cute reference to his fourth child with Blake

The Maximum Effort official page left a playful comment that read: "Love using our indoor voice, Ryan," while a fan wrote: "Can I pay extra to have Ryan Reynolds tuck me in too?"

MORE: Ryan Reynolds' intense body transformation secrets revealed after Blake Lively's thirst trap photo

Several others commented on what the phrase "Don't fall asleep" from the end of the trailer meant, leaving comments like: "Don't fall asleep….. plot twist [ghost emoji]," and: "This has to be misleading, definitely will have a dark spin lol."

© Getty Images The Hollywood couple are parents to three older daughters as well

Ryan co-founded Maximum Effort in 2018 with friend and marketing expert George Dewey, having worked on promotion for his brand Aviation Gin and handled production for the first Deadpool movie, Free Guy, and The Adam Project.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds talks 'family plans' and makes surprising confession about Blake Lively

In a press release shared after Bedtime Stories with Ryan (which comes out June 20 and will feature 15 episodes) was announced, the dad-of-four stated: "We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while."

© Getty Images Their newborn made a first appearance at a Wrexham game

Talking more about his life at home, he continued: "Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We're extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform."

MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make official announcement - and fans love it

Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, also commented: "Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation.

© Instagram Blake welcomed their fourth child during the 2022 holiday season

"These may be legendary stories, but Ryan's voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel's programming slate of maximum comfort."

Ryan and Blake are also parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, although they haven't revealed the name of their fourth child yet.