Pregnant Serena Williams shares glimpse of baby bump in pretty floral mini-dress

Tennis legend Serena Williams, 41, recently took to Instagram to delight her fans with a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

The athlete, who is expecting her second child, was seen in a gorgeous peach mini-dress from her own brand, proving that maternity wear can be equally stylish and comfortable.

"Baby on board does not matter in the Sloane Mini dress @serena," she wrote, indicating that the chic ensemble is perfect for pregnant women like herself.

She accessorized her look with a pair of clear open-toe heels, showcasing her elegant style.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, first debuted her growing baby bump at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40.

The couple's glamorous appearance on the red carpet marked the public announcement of their expanding family.

© Getty Images Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

However, the most heartwarming revelation was that Serena had disclosed her pregnancy to her five-year-old daughter, Olympia, only a few hours before sharing the news with the rest of the world.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia," she shared in an Instagram video, giving fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala preparation and her positive pregnancy test.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis revealed they were expecting at the Met Gala

She humorously added: "The reason I haven’t told her is because she can't keep a secret."

Reddit founder Alexis later revealed how their five-year-old reacted to the news of becoming a big sister, and it's safe to say she is thrilled.

© Photo: Instagram Serena with baby Olympia

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he tweeted.

As Serena graced the Met Gala in her custom Gucci gown, the athlete didn't shy away from flaunting her baby bump.

Serena and Olympia melted hearts

This led to a media frenzy, capturing the couple's joyous moment on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While interacting with Lala Anthony from Vogue, she joked about her 'new addition' attending their first Met Gala and shared a brief pregnancy update.

"I feel pretty good,” she said. "I can breathe. I can stop [hiding]."

© Instagram Serena Williams hugs her daughter Olympia

Later that night, Serena shared a collection of her stunning Met Gala looks on Instagram, expressing her excitement about attending the event as a family of three.

The power couple, who have been married for over five years, welcomed their daughter on September 1, 2017.

© Photo: Getty Images Serena and Alex at the Royal wedding

As for the due date of their second child, Serena has kept it under wraps. However, speculations suggest that, if she is at least three months pregnant, the baby could arrive sometime between August and October.

