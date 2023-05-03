Serena Williams showcases baby bump in bra and mini skirt after Met Gala reveal

Serena Williams made jaws drop on the Met Gala 2023 beige carpet when she revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian were expecting their second child together.

The retired tennis champ, 41, is now openly fawning over being an expecting mother once again, sharing with fans a glimpse into her dressed down post-Met look.

The star wore her pearl beaded headband with a slew of necklaces to match with a more casual version of her Gucci gown, consisting of a black mini skirt and matching bra.

Pairing it with an off-white and gold-accented coat, sunglasses, and white sneakers, the look was the perfect "I just did something grand" statement as she posed beside her husband, 40, and showed off her belly.

"Planning on being stylish this time around," she captioned her photos, with fans gushing over the happy couple and Serena's fit while still congratulating them on the news.

"I love how he looks at you," one commented, while another added: "Definition of STAY ready so you don't have to get ready!" and a third wrote: "YAY so Extremely HAPPY for you both and @olympiaohanian."

The couple were dressed in Gucci from head to toe for the Met Gala itself, with Serena opting for a classic Chanel silhouette reminiscent of their skirt suits turned into a gown with a mermaid tail in tulle.

She was adorned in several pearl necklaces as well as she held onto her bump, while Alexis complimented her in a sleek black suit.

The two are parents to five-year-old Olympia Ohanian, with Serena having devoted more time to spend with Olympia after concluding her competitive tennis career with the US Open last year.

Reddit founder Alexis later revealed how their five-year-old reacted to the news of becoming a big sister, and it's safe to say she is thrilled.

© Getty Images The couple used the Met Gala to reveal they were expecting baby no. two

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he tweeted.

