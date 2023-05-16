Katie Holmes' rare photo of gorgeous lookalike mom sparks huge reaction from fans

Katie Holmes stunned her fans when she shared a rare photo of her mom, Kathleen – and they look so alike.

The Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram on Sunday to mark Mother's Day and posted a snapshot of her beautiful mother alongside the sweet caption: "Happy Mother's Day!!!!!! I am so grateful to my mom for all of her love, support, inspiration, patience, generosity and kindness. And for letting me borrow from her closet, giving me all the handmade quilts she's created, and so generously making me laugh throughout the years. I love you mom."

The similarities between the mom and daughter are clear to see, with both sharing the same sweet smile and distinctive facial features.

© Instagram Katie Holmes is the image of her mom, Kathleen

Her followers were quick to react to the image, with one responding: "It looks like you're going to know what you will look like in a few years from now meaning, beautiful." A second said: "Your mom is a real looker like U! Wow, sweet!"

A third added: "Great genes. What a beautiful mom. Happy Mother's Day Katie!" A fourth wrote: "How proud Kathleen will be to be the mother of Katie Holmes. She is a very beautiful woman, it is normal for her daughter to be so gorgeous!"

© Getty Katie has a close bond with her mom

Katie had her own Mother's Day to celebrate too as she is mom to her 17-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The Alone Together actress has a close bond with Suri, while her famous father is reportedly estranged from his daughter.

Last month, Katie emphasized the importance of shielding Suri from the public eye due to her visibility from a young age. She expressed gratitude for being Suri's parent and described her daughter as an "incredible person."

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie told Glamour, adding: "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

In the interview, Katie also discussed the roles her daughter has played in her films, such as singing the opening credits of Alone Together and having previously contributed to Rare Objects as a singer.

© Getty Images Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise

The proud mother revealed that she hopes Suri will continue to be involved in her future projects, as it brings her immense joy to include her daughter in her creative pursuits. She said: "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her."

For Katie, working in the film industry is about fostering a sense of family and creating a safe, beautiful, and creative space. She cherishes the opportunity to share this experience with her daughter, whom she describes as her "heart."

© Getty Images Katie and Suri have a close bond

In a March interview with Variety, Katie shared that Suri had watched her hit teen drama Dawson's Creek and that they both had a "good laugh about it" during the pandemic. She said: "She has seen Dawson's Creek, and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager. I'm not like, 'You need to watch Mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this."

See more photos of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise below...

© Getty Images Suri is following in her mom's creative footsteps

© Getty Images Katie tries to protect Suri from the spotlight

© Getty Images Tom is reportedly estranged from Suri

© Getty Images Katie and Suri are often spotted together in NYC

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.