Christina Hall's opulent Mother's Day weekend - but where are her children?

The former Flip or Flop host has three kids, two with Tarek El Moussa and her youngest with Ant Anstead

Christina Hall kickstarted her Mother's Day weekend in the most luxurious way as she was treated to a very special getaway by her husband Joshua Hall.

The Christina in the Country host delighted in sharing details of her mini-vacation near her home in the OC, as she indulged in some couples time at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach hotel.

Christina took to her Instagram stories and posted photos of herself sipping cocktails, enjoying a delicious-looking meal and even preparing for a jet tub in her hotel room.

It appeared Christina was kicking back with a little child-free time as her offspring, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, did not feature in the photos.

Her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, revealed Taylor and Brayden were with him and his wife, Heather Rae, relishing in family time with their new baby. Hudson's dad, Ant Anstead, also posted an adorable update with their son while enjoying a day of bonding.

It's unlikely that her children will miss spending Mother's Day with Christina though, and we can expect some sort of magical surprise from them come Sunday.

Christina, 39, shares her two oldest children with ex-husband, Tarek - who was her Flip or Flop co-host - and her youngest son with Ant.

Things weren't amicable between Christina and Ant to begin with, and they navigated a messy divorce. However, co-parenting appears to be working for them as the British presenter also delights in sharing happy videos with their young son on social media.

The couple had only been married for two years before they called time on their romance in 2020.She announced the breakup on social media and wrote: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

The mom-of-three added: "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Ant - who is dating Renee Zellweger - confessed it wasn't easy for him and told People: "It hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed.

"But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things."

While they've both had Hudson, three, at the forefront of their minds, it's not been an easy road.

Neither has spoken publicly about the personal reasons behind the collapse of their marriage but Ant did also tell People: "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there."

A bitter custody battle ensued and wasn't settled until December 2022 when it was agreed that they would "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, as they previously agreed upon in June 2021.

Christina married Joshua in 2021 and while they don't have any children together, he has embraced life as a stepdad to the children.

See more photos from her date and of Christina with her children below.

