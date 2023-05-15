Christina Hall shares rare family photo amid 'life-changing' confession

Christina Hall reminisced about Mother's Day by sharing a rare photo with her three children after opening up about her custody battle with her youngest son. The Christina in the Country host, 39, shares her two oldest children Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son Hudson, three, with her ex Ant Anstead.

Flip or Flop star Christina began the Mother's Day weekend with a special getaway near her home in the OC with her husband Joshua Hall. The pair stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach hotel where Christina shared photos of herself sipping cocktails, enjoying a delicious-looking meal and even preparing for a jet tub in her hotel room.

© Instagram Christina and Joshua were pictured celebrating with her kids on Mother's Day

However, she later shared a snap with Joshua and her kids as she revealed her Mother's Day celebrations. "We enjoyed relaxing time at the pool, a fabulous beachfront brunch with our families at the Monarch Bay Beach Club and dinner at our fav steakhouse @bourbonsteakoc …We will definitely be back soon!" she wrote as the family posed against the backdrop of the sea. "Taylor is your doppelgänger! She is getting so tall!" wrote one fan, and another added: "Great picture. Kids are getting big."

This comes shortly after Christina reassured her fans who are going through a tough time: "Crazy how much life can change in a year," as she detailed her own struggles alongside a throwback photo of her kids taken when Hudson was a baby in a sling - a marked change from the toddler her fans are used to seeing today.

Christina Hall shared a throwback photo of herself with her children alongside an emotional statement

"Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things," she wrote, referring to Ant's explosive claims in court documents that Christina was an unfit mother who had been negligent when it came to their children's medical safety. At the time, Christina's legal team denied these claims and said she was "shocked" at his allegations.

In the post, Christina went on to recall one particular "life-changing" moment amid her house move into a rental property. "I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me.

"I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room). Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was.

© Getty Ant Anstead and Christina got into a custody battle over their son Hudson

"I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me). It felt so good to speak to someone who understood.

© Getty The Flip or Flop star shares two kids with Tarek

"When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life-changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

