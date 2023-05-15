Blake Lively's mini-me daughters spotted hand-in-hand with Taylor Swift in ultra-rare outing

Blake Lively has long been known to have a close friendship with Taylor Swift, so it comes as no surprise that she was in the audience cheering her on during her Eras Tour in Philadelphia.

Instead of attending alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, the Gossip Girl actress made a rare appearance with her eldest two daughters James, eight, and Inez, six. The adorable little girls, who look just like their famous mom, were spotted exiting the concert hand-in-hand with Blake and Taylor, sending TikTok fans wild.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years

While Taylor looked glam in a blue fringed mini dress, knee-high boots and red lipstick, Blake and her mini-me daughters sported much more laid-back outfits. The actress wore black floaty pants and a cream shirt as she clutched onto Inez, who seemed tired from all the excitement. She wore a white T-shirt and wore her long blonde hair in long braids while James stole the show in a cream co-ord as she shyly smiled and waved at adoring fans.

© Bob Levey/TAS23 Taylor Swift was performing her Eras Tour when she was joined by Blake

"Imagine walking out of a concert holding hands with Blake Lively AND Taylor Swift at the same time," wrote one fan, and another added: "I love how they have super famous parents and super famous aunts and uncles and they're not used to all the attention and noise bc they're respected."

© Photo: Instagram Taylor previously shared tributes to Blake and Ryan's kids in her albums

This comes after Taylor was spotted giving an amazing shout-out to Blake's kids mid-performance! As she sang the ten-minute version of 'All Too Well', Taylor was caught on camera looking for the family who were sitting in the VIP tent. As she made eye contact, she could be seen saying: "Hi James, hi Nezzy."

RELATED NEWS: Blake Lively's new 'first' with her four children following family change with Ryan Reynolds

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Blake and Ryan also share two younger children: three-year-old Betty, and a newborn baby. The couple are yet to reveal the name and gender of their fourth child.

There has been speculation that their youngest is named Daisy Mae based on Taylor's new song 'You’re On Your Own, Kid' since she previously used the names of their three daughters as characters in her 2020 Folklore album.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds rarely make public appearances with their daughters

When James was just two-years-old, she made her musical debut on Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation with track eight opening with the little girl speaking the word "gorgeous". In the album booklet for Reputation, a credit reads: "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds."

Taylor thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021. She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

Blake and Ryan share four children

Blake and Ryan, who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, have kept their children out of the public eye, only rarely letting them join them at public events. Blake even shared rare pregnancy photos as she spoke out about the paparazzi "freaking out" her kids in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the family in their private home environment.

She wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."

NEXT: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy make it seemingly official - see the pics