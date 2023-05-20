Daniel Craig's model daughter's photoshoot might be her most daring to date

Daniel Craig's striking daughter Ella Loudon is making waves in the modeling world - and we can see why.

The 31 year old is the Knives Out star's oldest child who he shares with his first wife Fiona Loudon - and it appears she has inherited her parents' good looks.

A scroll through Ella's Instagram feeds shows just how photogenic she is and one photoshoot stands out from the rest. Posing in just a pair of black underwear and a button down sweater worn undone, Ella showed off her statuesque physique as she playfully pretended to smoke a plant.

WATCH: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's thrilling trailer

She captioned it: "Yummy greens," and tagged the photographer, Jaka Vinsek. The shoot was clearly one of Ella's favorites as she pinned it to the top of her feed too, adding a particularly cheeky photo of the plant appearing to grow from her backside.

The model and actress occasionally makes public appearances with her famous father, and turned heads when she attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery European premiere last year with him.

MORE: Rachel Weisz gives rare insight into relationship with stepdaughter

MORE: Rachel Weisz reveals why husband Daniel Craig lied to four-year-old daughter

Ella towered over Daniel and oozed glitz and glamor in a plunging, black wrap dress which highlighted her curves. She looked right at home on the red carpet and wouldn't have looked out of place in one of the spy movies either.

Daniel, 55, and Fiona divorced two years after Ella was born but he has maintained a good relationship with her throughout the years. He went on to marry Rachel Weisz, 53, in 2011 and they keep their family out of the spotlight.

The uber-private couple welcomed a daughter in 2018 together and she is also a mom to her son, Henry, with her former partner, director Darren Aronofsky. Rachel - who recently made a comeback thanks to the remake of Dead Ringers - is incredibly proud of her husband for his 15-year tenure as 007, but she is not afraid to admit that she is pleased his time as the savvy British spy is over.

MORE: Rachel Weisz discusses 'betrayal' in marriage to Daniel Craig

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, the actress detailed the high-intensity and high-risk aspect of her husband's job as Bond, seeing as he opted to do his own stunts when filming the action-packed movie.

© Getty Images Daniel posed with his stunning daughter Ella at the premiere of his movie

"It was very dangerous," she recalled, revealing: "I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts."Now that he is officially done with the films, she said: "

So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down…" adding: "It is a much less stressful time for him."Nonetheless, she maintained: "I'm really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant," though not before adding: "But yeah, it's much less stressful now, for sure."

See more photos of Daniel and Rachel below.

© Getty Rachel and Daniel are notoriously private

© Getty The couple share one daughter together

© Getty Images Rachel and Daniel split their time between New York and London

© Getty Daniel and Rachel tied the knot in 2011

© REX Rachel is relieved Daniel has quit James Bond

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.