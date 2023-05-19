Marc Anthony's rarely-seen sons tower over him in celebratory photo

The ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez is a dad of six and is expecting his seventh child

It was a family affair for Marc Anthony on Thursday who celebrated his son, Cristian, 22, as he graduated from college.

Marc, 54, his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres, and their other son, Ryan, 19, reunited for the event and as they posed for photos the boys towered over their parents.

Taking to Instagram, Marc posted a video - which can be viewed below - and some snapshots, delighting fans who rarely get to see his sons. In the caption, the dad of six wrote: "@cris_muniz_torres I love my kids to the moon and back and we get to celebrate you today."

WATCH: Marc Anthony's son graduates from college

One of the images showed him reaching up to pinch the cheeks of Cristian who grinned and took the moment in his stride. Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "The son on the left is identical to Marc," and, "lovely to see your sons," while others marveled at how grown-up they are.

The singer is currently expecting his seventh child with his fourth wife Nadia Ferreira, 24. Despite this being Nadia's first pregnancy, Marc has children with three other women.

MORE: Marc Anthony's suit-clad bride Nadia reacts to Victoria Beckham's bridesmaid dresses

MORE: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira welcome adorable new furry family member - see photos

He shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, two with Dayanara, and twins with Jennifer Lopez, 53. Marc and Jennifer were married for ten years before calling it quits in 2011.

© Instagram/Marc Anthony Marc was feeling very proud of his son

During their marriage, the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme, 15, in 2008, but just three years later they separated, although they didn't legally end their marriage until 2014.

There is no bad blood between the former spouses though, as Jennifer said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in 2017: "Honestly, we're always gonna be great friends. I'm always gonna be there for him, he's always gonna be there for me."

READ: Jennifer Lopez gives rare insight into relationship with Jennifer Garner

Marc married Puerto Rican actress and Miss Universe 1993 winner, Dayanara, in Las Vegas in 2000. During their four-year marriage, they welcomed their two sons.

© Christopher Polk Marc with his sons at The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2016

In 2002, the couple separated, only to get back together later that year and renew their vows. However, just one year after Ryan's birth, the couple divorced in 2004.

Despite their split being the "hardest moment of my life", Dayanara and Marc have a great relationship today. "My relationship with Marc is perfect. He is a great father to the kids. They adore him, and we get along very well," she previously said on Mira Quien Baila on Univision.

Marc has six children and is expecting his seventh

Marc never married his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, but they share two children together, Ariana, 29 and Chase, 27.

He is now married to former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia. In January 2023, Marc and Nadia married in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including Victoria and David Beckham, who was the best man.

See more photos of Marc and his children below.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

© Instagram Marc's twins are growing up fast and are now 15

© Getty Images Marc is married to Nadia and expecting a child together

© Photo: Instagram Marc adores being a father

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.