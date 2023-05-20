Dylan Dreyer's middle child Oliver looks all grown up as Today star shares his latest milestone – see photos

Today Show star Dylan Dreyer shared an adorable glimpse of her middle child Oliver's first class trip to the Central Park Zoo

Dylan Dreyer is raising a couple of city kids, and her middle child, Oliver, just scratched off an important milestone off of any proper New York City bucket list.

The meteorologist, who has been part of the NBC family for over ten years, has been married to fellow NBC cameraman, producer, and writer Brian Fichera since 2012, and they share kids Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," one.

The couple and their three boys live in downtown New York City, and over the weekend, little Oliver headed uptown for a class excursion to the iconic Central Park Zoo.

Dylan took to Instagram to share an adorable glimpse from her son's very first class trip, and he couldn't look cuter, and more grown up!

The first photo she shared captures Oliver smiling ear to ear wearing some Spider-Man gear, a baseball cap and watch, eager as ever to be posing in front of a group of seals peeking out from the water to look at the crowd marveling at them.

Another one, a selfie, also captures Dylan smiling ear to ear, as her son, who looks just like her, sits on her lap while continuing to watch the seals.

Other photos see him hiking up a turtle statue, strolling along the zoo with his friends, plus Dylan also included an adorable clip of him excitedly getting to approach a couple of goats, who he even leaned in to kiss.

"Ollie's first class trip…to the Central Park Zoo! What a happy day!" the Today Show 3rd Hour anchor wrote in her caption, and her fans couldn't help but gush in the comments under the post over how sweet her weekend with her family seems to have panned out.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

"Boy, do you and Brian make the cutest sweetest boys!" one fan endearingly wrote, as others commented: "So fun! He is so cute and I am sure he LOVED that you were there! I remember the days of being a chaperone. Sweet memories!" and: "Awww. He looks like he had so much fun!" as well as: "Adorable. I bet you loved every minute of his joy," plus another fan added: "Terrific day. Can just feel his excitement. The cutest."

The Fichera-Dreyer brunch is back in the city this weekend after some time away in honor of Mother's Day, which they spent out in their family home in the coastal North East.

© Instagram Dylan spent Mother's Day by the water

Dylan's husband Brian shared a glimpse from their time away, in which Dylan is cozying up with her three boys, and their dog Bosco, out on a terrace overlooking a marina.

"Happy Mother's Day!!!!! Don’t lose sight of what today is, everyone… It is a down payment on Father’'s Day pure and simple. Let's get to work. (Dyl we simply don't exist without you we love you so much happy Mother's Day)," he joked in his caption.

Dylan and her sons by the beach recently

© Getty Calvin, six, has made frequent appearances on the Today Show

© Getty The Today host and her eldest two sons at a Disney event in 2022

© Getty Images Dylan and Brian with their son Calvin on Today in 2017

© Getty Images The couple have been married for over ten years

