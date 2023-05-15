Today's Dylan Dreyer shares stunning beach photo during time at family's jaw-dropping vacation home

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three and was well and truly spoiled on Mother's Day! The Today star, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a beautiful photo of herself with her three children, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell, one.

The family whisked off on a mini vacation over the weekend, enjoying time at their beach home. Dylan posed for a photo with her sons while playing on the sand with a bucket and spade.

Dressed in a vibrant orange top and oversized sunglasses, Dylan looked stylish as she lounged around in the sun. The star also posted a sweet picture of three drawings by her children - all with their names written on them.

Alongside the photos, Dylan wrote: "Not sure today could get any better! It's these three who made me the mom I am today - I'm so blessed and grateful! Happy Mother's Day!"

Dylan shares her sons with husband Brian Fichera, who also shared a Mother's Day post. The cameraman shared a beautiful photo of Dylan and her sons relaxing on the balcony at their vacation home, which overlooks the ocean.

He penned: "Happy Mother’s Day!!!!! Don’t lose sight of what today is, everyone…it is a down payment on Father’s Day pure and simple. Let’s get to work. (Dyl we simply don’t exist without you we love you so much happy Mother’s Day)."

The star is incredibly relatable and often shares pictures of the realities of raising three young children in a New York City apartment.

The star was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future. The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Dylan's also proved time and time again that she's just like the rest of us too, when it comes to relatable mishaps not only at home, but at work too. The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March.

The star's husband made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture. To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

"How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

