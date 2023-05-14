Dylan Dreyer's husband gets called out by fans over cheeky Mother's Day tribute

The Today meteorologist is married to Brian Fichera, and they have three sons together

Dylan Dreyer is holding her three sons tight this Mother's Day, and her husband, Brian Fichera, is making sure she gets all the love she deserves.

For the special holiday, the couple enjoyed getting out of bustling New York City and headed to a coastal town – Brian is originally from Massachusetts, while Dylan is from New Jersey – and cozied up by the water as a family-of-five.

The Today star and her husband, who also works for NBC as a cameraman, producer, and writer, married in 2012 after meeting at an NBC affiliate station in Boston. They have three sons together, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell, or Rusty, who is a year old.

Brian took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his wife, and while the photo he shared is certainly sweet, it's his cheeky caption that got quite a reaction from the couples' fans.

He shared a photo that gives a glimpse into the Fichera-Dreyer bunch's cozy holiday, where Dylan is captured with her three sons, plus their family dog, Bosco, while enjoying a cup of coffee.

Her youngest, Rusty, appears sitting on her lap, while her other two sons sit next to her, and the four are wrapped up in blankets, sitting on a terrace overlooking a marina, smiling ear-to-ear.

"Happy Mother's Day!!!!!" Brian wrote in his caption, before joking: "Don't lose sight of what today is, everyone… it is a down payment on Father's Day pure and simple." Father's Day in the U.S. falls on June 18 this year, a month after Mother's Day.

He continued: "Let's get to work," though he made sure it was followed by a proper, heartfelt tribute to his wife.

© Getty Dylan and her husband have been married since 2012

Brian endearingly concluded, in parentheses: "Dyl we simply don't exist without you, we love you so much, happy Mother's Day."

Fans got a rise over his caption, with one fan reminding him: "Treat her like the queen she is," as others added: "Easy now. Don't ruin the moment," and: "Drop the parentheses and lead with that sentence. Trust me!" as well as: "Dylan is the full payment of this entire family. She's everything! Happy Mother's Day," plus another fan added: "Awww, even Bosco is in there. And what a view! Happy Mother's Day to Dylan!"

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Other fans also noted: "I hope you got that massage," and: "I sure hope Dylan got a massage for Mother's Day!" after a post of Brian's earlier in the week which revealed that all his wife wanted for Mother's Day was a nice massage.

Days before the holiday, he shared a video in which Dylan is talking with her Today co-workers, explaining that one of their neighbors in their NYC building used to be a masseuse, and she frequently sends emails to the building offering her services. In the clip, Dylan explained that she had been forwarding the email again and again to her husband, but it remains unclear whether he followed through!

© Getty Dylan and Calvin on the Today Show in 2017

© Getty The Today host and her eldest two sons at a Disney event in 2022

© Getty Calvin, six, has made frequent appearances on the Today Show

© Instagram Brian with his three sons, and their pup Bosco!

© Getty Dylan and her husband have been married since 2012 and have three sons together

