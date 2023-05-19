Today show hosts lose it live on air after hilarious jibe from co-star – watch

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were all very amused by Carson Daly on Friday

Today show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer all had to pause for a moment of raucous laughter after their co-host Carson Daly joined the show with an hilarious aside.

Having been welcomed to the daytime TV desk just before the commencement of the popular show's second hour, Carson immediately made an impression as he led to the whole hosting team losing it live on air. See the funny moment in the video below…

Following Carson's The View related jibe, Hoda successfully managed to collect herself quite quickly so that the show could go on. But the light-hearted mood stayed around for longer than their brief candid moment of laughter, as she introduced her daily morning boost.

May 19th's amusing moment came from a video of a chicken literally crossing the road in front of a youngster having a driving lesson. This clip only led to more laughter in the studio, as all five of the hosts chuckled away as it played.

© Getty Images Both Hoda and Savannah were amused by Carson's joke and Hoda's later morning boost video

"You hear about the chicken crossing the road, but you never really see it," Hoda chuckled, before adding: "And bonus points to [the student driver] – he stayed focused!"

Carson was still in great spirits, as he reacted: "And then a pig flew!"

"And then it rained cats and dogs!" Savannah joined in.

© Getty Images Carson regularly gets his co-stars and fans laughing

The popular hosting group then turned their attention to Harrison Ford's recent appearance at the world premiere of the new Indiana Jones movie in Cannes, and the touching moment when the leading actor was moved by a five minute standing ovation after the film. Earlier this week, the actor was also awarded with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or for his legendary career ahead of the screening and was seen moved to tears, thanking his wife Calista Flockhart and fans for their everlasting support.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002

The Today show has been having a bit of an emotional moment of its own recently as its stars have had to say a brief goodbye to beloved meteorologist Al Roker while he recovers from knee-replacement surgery. Last week, the 68-year-old updated everyone on his progress, saying: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?" in a post shared on his social media.

© Instagram Al's wife Deborah also gave an update on Al's condition after his knee surgery

The daytime TV hosts have also alluded to Al's recovery during his absence, with Savannah and Dylan sending a sweet message to him on air. "Al is doing great," Savannah said during one recent episode right before turning to his sub for the week, Dylan Dreyer, for the weather.

Dylan spoke to his gung-ho attitude, adding: "Do you have any doubt? I'm surprised he's not here right now," to which Savannah added that he was "up and walking already on that new knee."

© NBC Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for Al while he recovers

The mom-of-three continued: "Nice to be here, I'm so glad Al is doing fine and I'm sure he's watching," giving him a special shout-out by saying with a sweet "Good morning, buddy!"

As well as Dylan, forecaster Bill Karins has also stepped in to cover for the star. Bill, 49, was born in Albany, New York. After graduating from the State University of New York at Oneonta, he went on to work as a meteorologist for KSNT in Topeka, Kansas, and at WCTI in New Bern, North Carolina. He also worked in Bangor, Maine for WABI-TV before eventually moving over to NBC.

© NBC Bill Karins

© NBC The Today show cast often get to share in a healthy laugh in the studio

