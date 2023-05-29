Beyonce breaks silence on iconic performance with daughter Blue – fans react

The Crazy in Love singer was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter – and wow!

Global superstar Beyonce has shared a rare and heartwarming Instagram tribute to her eldest child, Blue Ivy, who she shares with husband Jay-Z.

The singer, 41, who is currently wowing fans on her Renaissance World Tour, was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter Blue who danced alongside her famous mom, and Beyonce is bursting with pride.

Posting photos and clips of Blue dancing on stage in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades, Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

WATCH: Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert

Of course, the star's followers went crazy for the surprise post, with one telling the singer: "An iconic moment for life!"

Another observed: "It’s Blue’s world and we’re just living it!" while another joked: "It was so nice of blue to bring Beyoncé out."

One fan posted: "She slayed. I’m so proud of Blue."

© Photo: Instagram Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy

Earlier in the day, HELLO! reported how a fan account on Twitter had posted a new video of the Paris concert, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters.

In the clip, Beyonce's daughter Rumi, age five, who is the twin sister of Sir Carter, is seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

© Getty Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017. The couple have been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19.

The former Destiny's Child member previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see how talented Blue's showbiz career develops – she looks like a born star to us.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance tour