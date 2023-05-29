Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce breaks silence on iconic performance with daughter Blue – fans react
The Crazy in Love singer was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter – and wow!

Beyonce at The Atlantis in Dubai
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor

Global superstar Beyonce has shared a rare and heartwarming Instagram tribute to her eldest child, Blue Ivy, who she shares with husband Jay-Z.

The singer, 41, who is currently wowing fans on her Renaissance World Tour, was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter Blue who danced alongside her famous mom, and Beyonce is bursting with pride.

Posting photos and clips of Blue dancing on stage in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades, Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

WATCH: Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert

Of course, the star's followers went crazy for the surprise post, with one telling the singer: "An iconic moment for life!"

Another observed: "It’s Blue’s world and we’re just living it!" while another joked: "It was so nice of blue to bring Beyoncé out."

One fan posted: "She slayed. I’m so proud of Blue."

blue ivy 1© Photo: Instagram
Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy

Earlier in the day, HELLO! reported how a fan account on Twitter had posted a new video of the Paris concert, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters.

In the clip, Beyonce's daughter Rumi, age five, who is the twin sister of Sir Carter, is seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England© Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017. The couple have been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19. 

The former Destiny's Child member previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

Beyoncé wears silver and holds microphone as her team crowd around her
Global superstar Beyonce

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see how talented Blue's showbiz career develops – she looks like a born star to us.

] BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the opening night of the âRENAISSANCE WORLD TOURâ at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)© Kevin Mazur
Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance tour
Beyonce and Jay Z stood beaming on a stage, Jay-Z has Blue Ivy sat in his arms© Getty Images
Beyonce celebrating at the MTV VMAs in 2014 with Blue and Jay-Z
