Beyonce's rarely-seen daughter Rumi makes special appearance to support big sister Blue - and wow

Beyoncé's dazzling Renaissance World Tour in Paris this weekend witnessed a heartwarming sight – the superstar's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, 5, in the audience supporting her big sister Blue Ivy Carter, 11, as she took the stage alongside their mother.

A touching video shared by a fan account on Twitter reveals the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters. In the video, Rumi, who is the twin sister of Sir Carter, is seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

The clip's caption read: "POV: I saw Beyoncé's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour." Later, the video shows Blue Ivy joining her family in the stands, still sporting her outfit from her exhilarating performance.

During Friday's concert, Blue Ivy graced the stage, performing in the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's My Power from the 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, and also during the star's 2020 single, "Black Parade."

In a glimmering silver jumpsuit, echoing her mother's style, the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever, Blue Ivy, perfectly executed the choreography to both songs alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

Acknowledging her daughter's performance, Beyoncé, 41, said: “Give it up for Blue.” The crowd instantly burst into applause, lauding the young star's performance. Blue Ivy's proud grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, applauded her grandchild's performance on Instagram. Sharing a video of Blue Ivy, she wrote: "She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear."

Beyoncé embarked on her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, her first solo concert outing in seven years. The concert features songs from her latest album Renaissance, including Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Pure/Honey, and "Plastic Off the Sofa, along with numerous hits that have defined

Beyoncé's iconic career, such as Crazy in Love, Partition, and Love on Top.

The opening night of the tour saw JAY-Z and Blue Ivy showing their support. The concert, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, isn't the first time that Blue Ivy has shared the stage with her legendary mother.

Earlier this year, in January, Blue joined Beyoncé on stage in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, where they performed a duet of Brown Skin Girl. The song holds a special significance as Blue Ivy, as a contributing writer to the song, shares in its Grammy Award victory, making her the youngest Grammy winner ever.

