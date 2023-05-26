Blue Ivy upstages her mom Beyoncé during Renaissance tour in video you need to see

Beyonce may be on tour and performing for tens of thousands of fans every night, but it was daughter Blue Ivy's turn to get the spotlight on Friday.

The 11-year-old shocked fans when she made an appearance on stage during the performance of 'My Power', joining the backing dancers to show off her moves.

Dressed in a silver metallic jumpsuit and matching tracksuit pants, Blue wore sunglasses and had her hair loose as she matched the dancers and made her way down the runway.

At one point, one of the dancers appeared to encourage Blue to take the lead, as they danced together.

"Queen Blue with her back up dancer Beyoncé," commented one fan as others hoped Blue would also make appearances on the rest of the tour. "Can she do the rest of the tour also please????????" tweeted another fan.

Beyonce, 41, and husband Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017.

Blue's height, and recent appearances, have surprised fans who remember when she was born.

In January, '99 Problems' rapper Jay-Z, 53, enjoyed a father-daughter date with his eldest child and posed for several photos with her while they roamed around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of Rihanna's halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The 11-year-old looked effortlessly cool at the game rocking a backward cap, oversized Tupac t-shirt, and black Missoma shades. "She's taller than five foot four, wow! She's beautiful," one commented. A second said: "She is getting big."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19.

She previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

Opening up about their big day, Jay-Z told Vibe magazine: "I just think it's really a part of your life that you gotta keep to yourself… You have to, or you'll go insane in this type of business. You have to have something that's sacred to you and the people around you… I shared so much of my life, my childhood, and my family, the death of my nephew with the world."

