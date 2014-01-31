Like mother like daughter: Beyoncé posts a snap of herself looking the spitting image of baby Blue Ivy
The adorable snap shows the future pop star around the same age that her daughter Blue Ivy is now, and the resemblance between the mother and daughter is striking.
In the photograph, a super cute Beyoncé is smiling for the camera in a baby pink dress with white booties.
Small earrings and brown baby curls complete the family album photograph.
While many say two-year-old Blue Ivy looks like her dad Jay Z, others may argue she holds more of the Beyoncé beauty.
Beyoncé, 32, was clearly delving into the photograph collection at home as she shared a series of snaps from previous years.
One showed the Drunk In Love singer as a teenager performing in Texas in 1996 while another classic 2003 picture reminiscent of her Destiny’s Child days revealed her in a bra and denim hotpants.
In another picture, Beyoncé poses alongside Britney Spears and Pink dressed as a gladiator for a Pepsi campaign back in 2004.
Hubby Jay Z wasn’t left out of the mini retrospective, with Beyoncé posting a snap of the couple enjoying a romantic break in the south of France the same year.
