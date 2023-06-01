Nick Jonas reveals whether daughter Malti Marie with Priyanka Chopra will follow in his footsteps

The Jonas Brothers are discovering more about their roles as touring dads

Nick Jonas is stepping into his role as a musician and dad with even more gusto than before, with the 30-year-old loving his life as a member of the Jonas Brothers.

In a new cover story with Uproxx, the brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin opened up about their latest album, titled The Album, and the accompanying tour, appropriately titled The Tour.

The trio looked back on a renewed perspective for their music, having become husbands and fathers since they split up in 2013 before their hugely successful 2019 reunion.

Nick, in particular, opened up about his early start in the entertainment business compared to his older brothers, as he was discovered in a barber shop at the age of six.

From there on, he started performing on Broadway in musicals like Beauty And the Beast, A Christmas Carol, and Annie Get Your Gun, and he opened up about whether he'd want his daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, to follow in his footsteps.

"I'm still a little ways away from when she will be the age that I was when I started singing," he confessed of his one-year-old, who he fathered via surrogacy with wife Priyanka Chopra.

© Getty Images Nick shares daughter Malti with Priyanka

He continued: "The experience of being a parent and trying to be as present and thoughtful as possible, I look at our parents and have an immense amount of gratitude for how engaged they were with all of us and supportive."

They also touched upon the controversial time they faced in their final days before the hiatus, which included being the butt of many jokes because of their Christian upbringing and purity rings.

"You always want to be accepted by your peers," Nick said. "In retrospect, it's just that we didn't take steps to grow musically, to grow our brand, and widen our audience.

© Instagram The proud dad confessed whether he wanted to see his daughter follow in his footsteps

"There was the collision of the fact that the foundation of our fan base initially was built around what can be a sort of loose foundation to build on: teenagers, who inevitably will grow up and grow out of the things they love in their teens."

Joe, 33, continued: "We learned to laugh at some of the moments when we were taking ourselves too seriously or at comedians making fun of us. Now, we love it.

"Of course, there are some that still come with trauma, and there have been great therapy sessions to help with that. For the most part, we look back on what we've done all these years with big smiles on our faces."

© Getty Images Malti was also present at her dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with brothers Kevin and Joe

If Malti were to step into the music business, though, it wouldn't just be Nick's trajectory she'd be following, as mom Priyanka had a brief music career as well.

The 40-year-old has, like several of her contemporaries, sung playback for some of her Bollywood outings and recorded songs in English with the likes of The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, and will.i.am. While the former ones have been well received, her more EDM-oriented fare has received mixed reviews, especially when compared to her acclaimed work as an actress and producer.

