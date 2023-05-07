Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is so grown up in rare glimpse of family time with Jonas cousins

The Citadel actress spent time in New jersey with her husband Nick Jonas' side of the family

Not long after Priyanka Chopra got to give her daughter Malti Marie a glimpse of her home country of India for the first time, now Nick Jonas gets to give their one-year-old a taste of his childhood too.

While the couple live primarily in Los Angeles now, the Jonas Brother singer was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, along with his older brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and now his first and only daughter is getting to experience it too.

Not only is the family-of-three enjoying some time over on the East Coast, but baby Malti is getting some quality time with her older cousins too.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their family weekend in New Jersey, which included a trip to the classic children's store FAO Schwarz for some plush stuffed animals, and some playing time with the cousins.

Malti looks all grown up in the photos of the New Jersey weekend, as she bonded with her older cousins, the first Jonas children, Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra reveals botched nose job caused 'deep depression'

"Saturday done right," the Citadel actress wrote in her caption, and fans promptly gushed over the glimpse of their family time in the comments under the post.

"That's a lot of little Jonases!" one wrote, as others added: "Such a beautiful Mommy and Baby MM picture," and: "She's a Jersey girl!" as well as: "So sweet! Cousins playing together!" plus another fan added: "Lots of love to Maltimarie."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares she spent 10 days in hospital after work crisis

MORE: Priyanka Chopra reveals special fairytale moment when she first met husband Nick Jonas

The Jonas cousins include Malti Marie, one, plus Alena Rose, nine, Valentina Angelina, six, Willa, two, and a fifth cousin who's name has yet to be revealed.

© Getty Priyanka and Nick were recently in neighboring New York City for the Met Gala and the Love Again premiere

Alena and Valentina are Kevin and Danielle's two daughters. The couple are high school sweethearts, and have been married since 2009. Their relationship and home life was briefly featured in the short-lived reality show Married to Jonas, which ran for two eight-episode seasons on E! from 2012 to 2013.

Meanwhile, the middle Jonas brother, Joe, has two kids with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who he married in 2019. Willa was born in July of 2020, while their second child, also a baby girl, was born in 2022, though they have never shared photos or private details about either of them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.